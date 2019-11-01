Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Psychedelic Furs

...and out of him comes foul white light
By Dale Merrill

On this day four years ago, I became the keyholder of C&L's Late Nite Music Club. According to traditions, the suggested fourth-anniversary gift is fruit or flowers. This evening, I present the latter.

What are you listening to tonight?


The Psychedelic Furs
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs

