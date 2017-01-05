C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Scorpions

By Dale Merrill
Remember when Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" starting hitting big? Many people commented on the loud/quiet/loud thing the song had. A lot of people attributed it to a Pixies influence. People acted like one of them invented it and the other perfected it.

What if both bands though just got the idea from this Scorpions song and we're actually just trying to emulate it? Unlikely? You never know. The song was pretty dang ubiquitous while both band's songwriters were in high school.

What are you listening to tonight?


