Donald Trump Calling For 'Major Investigation Into Voter Fraud'

The age of the fever swamp has begun. On his private Twitter account Donald Trump has called for a MAJOR INVESTIGATION into voter fraud that he claims robbed him of winning the popular vote in the general election.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Months before the general election, Trump had promoted the falsehood that the election was rigged against him and he's not backing off those claims even now.

The new president is becoming unglued before our eyes and it's not a pretty sight. President Trump is more focused on TV ratings, crowd sizes and his ego instead of being the Commander in Chief.

He's transmitting bogus information and outright lies from the likes of Kris Kobach, Bill O'Reilly, Steve Bannon and Rep. Steve King in real time.

A score of Republicans have come out and challenged the president to release his facts or shut up about it, which includes Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Speaker Ryan.