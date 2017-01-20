First Act Of Trump Administration: Make Housing Expensive Again

Yes, this is how you make America great again! You make it harder for people to stay in their homes, or to even buy homes. Because liberty!

As one of the first acts of the Trump administration, the pending rate cut for FHA loans was canceled by HUD.

LA Times:

An hour after Donald Trump assumed the presidency Friday, his administration indefinitely suspended a pending rate cut for mortgage insurance required for FHA-backed mortgages, which are popular with first-time home buyers and those with poor credit. The move by the Department of Housing and Urban Development — one of the first acts of Trump’s administration — reversed a policy announced in the waning days of the Obama presidency that would have trimmed insurance premiums for typical borrowers by hundreds of dollars a year.

Great job there, Trumpers. Making America eat cat food again is not making America great .