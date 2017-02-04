Make Racists Scared Again

Dammit.

I live in one of the most racially diverse counties in America. On purpose. I am going to a small political planning meeting on Monday night and, counting just off the top of my head, there will be naturalized immigrants or first generation Americans from Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada (seriously!). There will also be blacks, Hispanic Texians (they didn’t cross the border, the border crossed them), and some guys from Minnesota which counts as a foreign country in Texas. We will come up with some excellent ideas because we are diverse, not in spite of it. I love that.

I love my county and my neighbors. Until this.

This letter was left on the front porch of an Asian family in my county.

Hey, dude, you left out the Hindus and Buddhists. Probably couldn’t spell it, right?

What a sick little wimpy coward. Leaving anonymous notes on someone’s front porch under cover of darkness.

I feel pretty damn certain that white sheets were involved.

Now here’s the “Ignorant Sumbitch” part of this. In my county the 628,000 residents are a mix of 36 percent Anglo, 21 percent black, 24 percent Latino and 20 percent Asian or other. Do you really think the 36% of you can take on the rest of us? Good luck with that math, guys.