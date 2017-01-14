Fox News Yakker: 'The Real McCarthyism Is Hollywood'

Fox News would like us all to know that if there is criticism of President Obama, like say for example, from Gary Sinise and Kelsey Grammer, well that's okay. But if people get pushback like Nicole Kidman did for telling us all we should just get over the fact that America just elected a fascist golden cheeto, well, screw that.

Of course, that gave Neil Cavuto and his pals a reason to trash Hollywood in general, because they're not bowing down to General Cheeto and instead protesting his puny little inaugural.

Ben Stein whines, "Hollywood is a bunch of big bullies and thugs trying to shut down anybody who doesn't agree with them." Kind of like Fox News is 24/7, eh, Ben?

Cavuto then worried, with no irony in his voice about those who are "going one step further now...anything he wants to do, stop it."

Charlie Gasparino jumped in with the inevitable McCarthyism claim. "If you ever want to get a Hollywood type going, talk about Senator McCarthy, eight, six years that it occurred in the 50's, a long time ago and they want to bring that back, when the real McCarthyism is Hollywood," he huffed. "Nicole kidman paid a price if she went any further than that. She would get screwed out of contracts and endorsements."

But actually, we're all McCarthy now, according to Gasparino. "One other thing, we talk about Hollywood now because they're in the public. This transcends just Hollywood. It goes to cultural institutions, like colleges, it goes to the media."

Suddenly it's just so wrong for anyone to criticize anyone else for being an ass and normalizing Trump. Good job, Charlie Gasparino. Great job there. And they closed with Neil Cavuto suggesting Hollywood's "swamp" needed to be drained.

Let's start with Fox News, since they're not anything more than a propaganda machine wrapped into an infotainment format.