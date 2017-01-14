Go Texas! Make Fools Proud!

The CNN reporter who was disruptive to the press briefing, & disrespectful to Trump-should be fired & prohibited from any press briefings. — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 12, 2017

Okay, the guy who took Ron Paul’s place is outraged, outraged, I tell you that Jim Acosta be fired for being “disrespectable” to Donald Trump.

Randy Weber is such a great American that he called President Obama “Kommandant-In-Chef,” and more than once compared him to Hitler. He said Obama was siding with terrorists, and could not be trust with ebola because … Benghazi.

Yeah, we gotta keep an eye on people being disrespectful to Donald Trump.

