Go Texas! Make Fools Proud!

By Juanita Jean
Okay, the guy who took Ron Paul’s place is outraged, outraged, I tell you that Jim Acosta be fired for being “disrespectable” to Donald Trump.

Randy Weber is such a great American that he called President Obama “Kommandant-In-Chef,” and more than once compared him to Hitler. He said Obama was siding with terrorists, and could not be trust with ebola because … Benghazi.

Yeah, we gotta keep an eye on people being disrespectful to Donald Trump.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


