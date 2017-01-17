Sean Duffy: Democrats Should 'Put Big Boy Pants On' And Attend Inauguration

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), vice president of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, on Tuesday urged Democrats to put on their "big boy pants" and drop the boycott of Friday's inauguration.

During an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, Duffy blasted more than 30 Democratic lawmakers who say they will not attend Trump's swearing in ceremony.

"I was not thrilled, it was a very depressing day in 2008 and 2012 in the Duffy household when President Obama won reelection," the Wisconsin Republican recalled. "We fought hard for the Republican candidate. We weren't happy. But guess what? We go to the inauguration, maybe with a heavy heart, but it's part of this American process that Republicans and Democrats come together as one America."

Duffy compared the Democrats who are participating in the boycott to children who are "used to getting a juice box and a trophy" even when they lose.

"Listen, Donald Trump won," he continued. "You may not agree with his agenda just like we didn't agree with President Obama's agenda. But show up! That's your duty as a Republican congressman. Be part of the process."

Duffy warned that Republicans may retaliate by boycotting the inauguration of future Democratic presidents.

"Because what this does is, in the future, what happens with the next Democrat (sic) presidential election... are Republicans supposed to say that we're going to stay home, that these events become partisan in nature?" he remarked. "That's bad for the country."

"Show up, be part of it. Put your big boy pants on and let's start working together."