Sen. Sessions Asked If He Chanted 'Lock Her Up!' At Trump Rallies

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse dropped an interesting question during Senator Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing today, one that could possibly prove him a liar.

Whitehouse pointedly asked, "During the course of this boisterous political campaign, did you ever chant "lock her up?"

Sessions emphatically replied, "No, I did not."

And then, he hedged, possibly realizing that he might be confronted with video showing otherwise.

"I don't think," he offered. "I heard it in rallies and so forth, sometimes I think humorously done."

Um, no. There was nothing at all humorous about those chants. Nothing whatseover. Watch the Republicans at the convention go on and on with it.

Sessions also mentioned a special prosecutor for Clinton. Lest we forget, he was one of the participants in the Groundswell effort to create a Select Committee to investigate the Benghazi tragedy. I am sure that as Attorney General he will feel perfectly free to abuse his power to prosecute and harass people who identify publicly as liberal.