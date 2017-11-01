Jake Tapper Smacks Down Another Trump Attack On CNN

Donald Trump continued his dispute with CNN this morning on Twitter by attacking their ratings, but host Jake Tapper fired back a response saying, "@TheLeadCNN was #1 in its time slot in the demo Tuesday, thanks for watching folks!!"

Trump has been feuding with most cable TV media outlets except Fox News and he's raised the stakes lately against CNN because the reported on the existence of a two page dossier of oppo research on him.

After Donald Trump sparred with CNN's Jim Acosta during his press conference and refused to answer questions from the reporter because he was angry with their reporting on him, calling them "fake news," Jake Tapper defended CNN's report on the two page dossier soon after the press conference had ended.

Early this morning, Trump continued his assault and tweeted this out.

.@CNN is in a total meltdown with their FAKE NEWS because their ratings are tanking since election and their credibility will soon be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2017

Jake Tapper responded to Trump's bogus claims about CNN and tweeted this:

.@TheLeadCNN was #1 in its time slot in the demo Tuesday, thanks for watching folks!! — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 12, 2017

As Mediaite reports, "Besides The Lead hitting the #1 spot in the 25-54 demo on Tuesday, CNN’s ratings have been on the rise over the past year. For 2016, CNN saw its primetime ratings grow by 76% over 2015 and its total day viewership increase 54%. Growth in the demo was also substantial, with primetime up 80% and total day up 54%."

Truth has never mattered to Trump much and his tweet on CNN's ratings is evidence of that if you've taken a drug that has erased all your memories for the past year and a half.

You would think that Trump would be thanking CNN and their boss for hiring so many Trump surrogates, who stretched the credibility curves to new heights, and piped in so much propaganda into the ozone, we needed hazmat suits to survive their sh*tstorm of misinformation.

But Trump needs the "fake news" moniker to stick to all news outlets. It's how he and all authoritarians bully the messengers -- in order to allow their own lies to flourish.