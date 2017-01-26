Trump Will Sign Executive Order On Voter Fraud Probe

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Will Sign Executive Order On Voter Fraud Probe

Trump continued using his E.O. pen and will put his John Hancock down to authorize an investigation into the nonexistent voter fraud that is not infecting our election process.

As quoted by The Hill, "Right now, it will be a follow-up on the announcement yesterday to better understand voter fraud,” press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One, as the president traveled to Philadelphia to meet with congressional Republicans at their retreat."

And as Spicer has already told us, Trump's investigation will land squarely on big, urban states that he lost badly to during the election like New York and California.

Payback motherfu*k**s!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV