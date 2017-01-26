Trump Will Sign Executive Order On Voter Fraud Probe

Trump continued using his E.O. pen and will put his John Hancock down to authorize an investigation into the nonexistent voter fraud that is not infecting our election process.

As quoted by The Hill, "Right now, it will be a follow-up on the announcement yesterday to better understand voter fraud,” press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One, as the president traveled to Philadelphia to meet with congressional Republicans at their retreat."

And as Spicer has already told us, Trump's investigation will land squarely on big, urban states that he lost badly to during the election like New York and California.

Payback motherfu*k**s!