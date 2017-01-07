TRUMP'd: A New Word & A New Series

By Susie Sampson
Donald Trump (aka Don the Con) is going to take office shortly and if we know anything, we know it's going to be filled with scandals, corruption and...comedy. At least the last one is what will get us through it. Drain The Swamp is a lie. He's appointed lobbyists to his transition team. His foundation is a fraud. He used the money to buy a picture of himself. Pretty sure we know where his Presidency is headed. So let's make fun of it! And it's not just Trump, it's his people and Congress as well. America got Trump'd.

Remember to subscribe at www.youtube.com/newsynews.


