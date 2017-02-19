National Security...for DUMMIES - TRUMP'd

Who needs to know things when it comes to our national security? Not our President! Donald Trump is winging it and it's not exactly working out. When the head of your National Security Agency (Mike Flynn) has to resign 24 days into the job, your White House is not running like a well oiled machine. Actually, it's kind of not running at all. This week, we are closer to our President being guilty of treason than we are to Jackie getting a boyfriend. Okay, maybe not the best example. But you get the point. Sh*t is hitting the fan.

