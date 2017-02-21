Afghan Immigrant At Grassley Town Hall: 'Who Will Save Me?'

New York Times:

Mr. Grassley...heard from a man who said he had worked as an interpreter in Afghanistan and was trying to get asylum in the United States. Mr. Grassley said he would try to help the man and also said that Mr. Trump’s executive order on immigration “wasn’t carefully drafted.” Mr. Grassley prides himself on spending time with the people of Iowa, [holding meetings in] all 99 of the state’s counties each year.

It is heartening to see how many in the audience raised their hands when he asked, who will help me? There was genuine support and concern for this man among the citizens attending the town hall.

NOTE: Beware of mainstream media discounting the town hall audiences as the result of "liberal activist groups" -- I'm talking at you, John King.