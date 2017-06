Protesters are greeting departing Senators at Ronald Reagan Airport right now to let them know how awful their health care tax cut bill is.

Up to 2 dozen now start chant: "say no to Trumpcare." Failed to track down Grassley earlier. pic.twitter.com/2tZ0CkpSK0 — Elana Schor (@eschor) June 22, 2017

Ehhh, not so much. Looks like that Politico reporter wasn't in the right place at the right time. Here's Chuck Grassley, running from Topher Spiro.

I'm at the airport. We confronted @ChuckGrassley about Trumpcare and he walked away pissed. pic.twitter.com/7WJmTy5v0e — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 22, 2017

Here are some shots of the crowd:

Crowd getting bigger at DCA airport as more folks are coming down to confront senators fleeing home over health care https://t.co/aQltfJETN8 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) June 22, 2017

Chants rising about Medicaid going into billionaires' pockets:

The crowd is growing:

Meet them on arrival.