Grassley Angered At FBI Agent Tweeting About 'President Dump'

During a Senate session earlier today Sen. Chuck Grassley attacked Special Agent Tim Thibault for tweeting mean things about "President Dump."

I kid you not.

Sen. Grassley said he has an obligation, a serious obligation for Congressional oversight and to make sure the laws are being followed.

The assistant special agent made some unflattering remarks about Tommy Tuberville and Catholic priests in Grassley's view so he must be punished.

Grassley read off a bunch of tweets and comments that he credited to the FBI agent on social media which is why he's singling him out for vilification.

Finally he got to the hilarity of it all.

Grassley said, "In response to a Catholic priest tweet critical of abortion, he tweeted out an anti-Catholic slur to both catholic priests and then President Dump."

"Quote, focus on the pedophiles. End of quote." Grassley said.

That seems like sound advice.

How is that a Catholic slur?

Only right-wing extremists may work for the FBI, CIA, and the military.

That is now a new law Grassley and Republicans have passed by themselves to rid all law enforcement of any left-leaning members.

It's a wingnut loyalty purge.