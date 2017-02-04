Bill Maher Gives Us A Team To Root For On Super Bowl Sunday

By Frances Langum
CONTAINS LOUD SWEARING.

...

GO FALCONS!

For the first time in a long time I really care who wins the Super Bowl. [Actually,] I could give a sh*t about Atlanta. ...[But] the Falcons are playing a team where the owner, the coach, and the star quarterback all love and support Donald Trump. So, I’d really like them to lose by a score of a million-f–ing-thousand to none.

He then reads a truly "butt-licking" letter from the Patriot's coach, Bill Belichick, to Donald Trump.

Let me give you some advice for the big game: f*ck you, Belichick! F*ck you and your deflated balls you joyless cheating f*ck!

You see what Donald Trump has done to me? I used to be pretty eloquent! Now
I'm just screaming 'f*ck you!'

Is there anything this man can't ruin?


