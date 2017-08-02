Canadian Woman Turned Away From U.S. Border After Questions About Religion, Trump

A Muslim mom gets turned away at the border, for the sin of wearing a hijab and having prayers written in Arabic on her person.

This is how it starts, folks.

Source: CTV News

A Moroccan-Canadian woman says she was turned back from the Vermont border after four hours of interrogation, including questions about her mosque attendance, thoughts on the Quebec City shooting and opinion about U.S. President Donald Trump. Fadwa Alaoui, who has lived in Canada for more than 20 years and holds a Canadian passport, said she was on a day trip with her children and a cousin on Saturday when she faced the intense questioning. When grilled about Trump, the Montreal woman said she told the guards “it's not in my interest -- he has the right to do whatever he wants in his country.” U.S. officials confirm travel ban doesn't apply to Canadian passport-holders

Trump defends travel ban, questions judges Alaoui said she was forced to hand over her phone and the guards inquired about a prayer on her phone written in Arabic. She said she was eventually told she could not enter the U.S. due to “videos and concerns.”

Alaoui now wonders if she can ever visit her parents, who live in Chicago. Her situation was also raised in Canadian parliament on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Trudeau and his Minister taking questions on the matter.