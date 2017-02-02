C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Limiñanas

By Dale Merrill
Woke up this morning to hear a lot of things on the news. A lot of them weren't good. Of course, most of the bad new were things said and done by the person that less than 27% of the nation's registered voters picked as president. To rub salt in those wounds though was that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning meaning six more weeks of winter.

After doing a little venting on the internet about that news, I got in my car and headed off to work. I needed something summery for the commute. Perpignan, France's Limiñanas 2016 album Malamore fit the bill perfectly.

What are you listening to tonight?


Malamore
Artist: Liminanas
Price: $7.58
(As of 02/02/17 09:38 am details)

