C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Mummies

By Dale Merrill
One of my most favorite bands of the 1990's I never got to see was the Mummies. They never played in any of the places I was at. Especially the Midwest where I spent most of my time.

That changed this weekend when they played the party Third Man Records in Detroit's Cass Corridor had on Saturday to celebrate the opening of their record pressing plant. Not only is the vinyl pressing plant the first one with all brand new equipment to open in the country in many years, it was the first time for the band to ever play the state.

To say that it was a dumb and awesome time would be an understatement. Was it like this "legendary" performance of them in 1991? Pretty dang close!

What are you listening to tonight?


Never Been Caught
Never Been Caught
Artist: MUMMIES
