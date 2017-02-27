C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Red Red Meat

By Dale Merrill
There were sure a lot of things to talk about around the water cooler this morning. A big one around here was Trump ordering his steak well done AND with ketchup. What? Is he like 5 years old or something? I mean physically, not just mentally. No wonder his steaks were another one of his many failing businesses, right?

Red Red Meat were out of Chicago. They released four albums. Three of them on the Sub Pop label. This one is from the first album they did for the label, Jimmywine Majestic, in 1994. A couple regular customers in the record store I worked at then were total Sub Pop obsessives and were a little taken back that this record didn't quite fall under the "grunge" umbrella. I instantly dug it because it sounded like some cracked art and burnt to a crisp take on early 70's Stones. I often like music that sounds burnt to a crisp. My steak, though? Never!

After Red Red Meat packed it in the band's main man, Tim Rutili, formed Califone.

What are you listening to tonight?


