C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets drummer Derrick Bostrom left the band in 1996. The band then broke up in 2002.

In 2003, bassist Cris Kirkwood (brother of the band's guitar player Curt Kirkwood) pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon in 2004and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He kicked his drug addiction while locked up.

The brothers Kirkwood reformed the band in 2006. They've released four albums since then. The fifth, Dusty Notes, is slated for a March 2019 release. It'll be their album since 2013's Rat Farm and the first album with Derrick on drums since 1995's No Joke! (an album that got them dropped from their major label deal over concerns of Cris' appetite for heroin and other substances.)

The rural psychedelia of this new track, "Warranty", harkens back to the more golden days of the band's sound. It is very welcome on a grey day like today was in this part of the world.

What are you listening to tonight?