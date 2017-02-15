Steve King's Benghazi False Equivalency Gets Pushback

Rep. Steve King tried to tell CNN that Susan Rice's Benghazi talking points were "a lot bigger whopper " than the illegal actions Gen. Flynn committed when he discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota was not buying it. "Is it, Congressman? Is it a bigger whopper?

Rice's talking points were quickly corrected, but the only reason Flynn lost his job was because the press got wind of his sanctions promises during phone calls with the Russians.

Rep. King, a Trump super-surrogate, was perturbed at the Democrats for jumping on Gen. Flynn: "I noticed that as quick as the Democrats were to jump on this, they weren't troubled by Susan Rice coming before America on five networks and telling us something that obviously wasn't true and that's a lot bigger whopper than what Gen. Flynn was alleged "

Camerota used an analogy to distinguish the two and replied, "She went on and said something erroneous about the origin--what started Benghazi, but she didn't have a phone conversation with an Al-Qaeda connected group, in which she may have told them, 'don't worry when we get into the White House everything will be fine for you.'

"He had a phone conversation with a Russian ambassador in which people believe he discussed easing sanctions," she said.

Rep. King was clueless on how to respond to an analogy, so he indignantly replied, "You said an Al Qaeda connected group! "Are you asserting that the Russian ambassador is somehow affiliated or connected with Al Qaeda?" he said.

As you can see, he's not the brightest bulb in the bunch.

Camerota had to explain what she was saying again and said, "We believe by Michael Flynn, who that had a conversation with a Russian ambassador possibly about sanctions. Susan Rice didn't go to that point."

King then said that Susan Rice's talking points stole the presidential election from Mitt Romney and said, "that allowed Barack Obama to be reelected in the second term."

No, really. This is another "alternative fact" brought to you by the Trump administration.

Rep. King then went on to attack those damn leakers and the entire intelligence community, hoping they all receive ten-year prison sentences.

Steve King still thinks the word "Benghazi" is the magic elixir for all that ails Republicans. His distraction won't work on any other network than Fox.