BREAKING: Gen. Flynn Resigns As National Security Advisor

General Michael Flynn just submitted his resignation, which Jim Acosta just read on the air. General Keith Kellogg will serve as Acting National Security Advisor until Flynn's successor is named.

CNN is reporting that General Petraeus is coming into the White House to meet with Trump tomorrow. Gloria Borger just reported that "Petraeus is well-regarded, except for 'that problem'" with his loose release of classified information to his girlfriend and then biographer.

There's a problem with Flynn's letter, though. He focused on his contacts with foreign countries after the election was over, without giving any mention of his persistent contacts with Russia before and during the election. The New York Times is reporting that Flynn has been under investigation for taking payments from Russia in 2015 in connection with travel.

UPDATE: RT's headline is...striking.

UPDATE 2:

Here is the text of his letter. What a disingenuous piece of work he is.