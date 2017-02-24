CPAC Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up' At Trump Speech
Even Trump, yes Trump! Seemed a little embarrassed.
During his CPAC this morning he mentioned "Clinton" and "deplorable".
A large number of people in the audience started chanting "lock her up."
Trump held up his tiny hands to quell the noise.
"Who would have thought that a word would play so badly? That's the problem in politics, one wrong word, and it's over."
He's right. You should NEVER say the word "HIllary" at a gathering of rabid conservatives. They'll embarrass the hell out of you.
Comments