CPAC Crowd Chants 'Lock Her Up' At Trump Speech

Even Trump, yes Trump! Seemed a little embarrassed.

During his CPAC this morning he mentioned "Clinton" and "deplorable".

A large number of people in the audience started chanting "lock her up."

Trump held up his tiny hands to quell the noise.

"Who would have thought that a word would play so badly? That's the problem in politics, one wrong word, and it's over."

He's right. You should NEVER say the word "HIllary" at a gathering of rabid conservatives. They'll embarrass the hell out of you.