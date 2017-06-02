Gen. McCaffrey: Trump's Statement Is Anti-American

Retired General Barry McCaffrey speaks for a lot of Republicans and military staff who might not have as much professional room (He is, after all, retired.) to speak their minds.

HALLIE JACKSON, MSNBC: President Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin is really back in the headlines in a big way. You heard what he said about Putin and Bill O'Reilly's comments that Putin is a killer, something of course that Vladimir Putin has denied. How concerned are you about not just with what the president is saying but the relationship that that means the U.S. is going to have with Russia, where that's going to go from here? RET. GEN. BARRY McCAFFREY: Hallie, I'm actually incredulous that the president would make a statement like that. One could argue that's the most anti-American statement ever made by the President of the United States, to confuse American values with Putin, who is running a criminal oligarchy, who kills people abroad and at home, who imprisons journalists and takes away business property, who shares it with his former KGB agents, who invades and seizes Crimea in eastern Ukraine, this is an astonishing state of affairs. It's hard to know what to think about it.

Trump took the Republican commandment regarding American Exceptionalism and wiped his butt with it. It's amazing how badly the Republican Congress wants those tax cuts, that they're willing to continue to put up with an out of control doofus who has no brain-filter.

There is only one way to punish this political party. No more Republicans in office, ever.