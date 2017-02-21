Limbaugh: Obama Got ‘Everything He Wanted’ His First Year Because He’s Black

Fox News did its part to help rally Donald Trump’s spirits today by booking Rush Limbaugh and freezing out pesky Democratic guests on Fox News Sunday. In addition to blaming Trump’s problems on all the usual conservative scapegoats: “sabotage” by “the left-wing courts, the left-wing media, the left-wing bureaucracy,” Limbaugh went the extra mile for the Birther-in-Chief with a racial swipe at President Obama.

In the interview, host Chris Wallace asked Limbaugh about Trump’s domestic agenda. First, Limbaugh tried to argue that Obama’s agenda was nothing more than dough for his cronies and that the economy made no improvement. Wallace not only failed to correct this falsehood, he helped validate it (Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com).

WALLACE: I’ve got to tell you, by historical standards, by this point, Obama stimulus had already been passed. President Trump is pretty slow on Obamacare, is pretty slow on repealing Obamacare. Pretty slow on tax reform. And there’s a lot of disarray inside the Republican Party on Capitol Hill. [...] LIMBAUGH: The establishment doesn’t want any part of Trump. They don’t want him to succeed. And I would throw some Republicans in that as well. It’s just the way that Washington works. And this is why you think moving forward on this agenda is crucial. You mentioned Obama stimulus, here’s the difference—and this is what Trump supporters know—it wasn’t a stimulus. It was the payoff to unions, Chris. It didn’t stimulate anything. We don’t have a growing economy. We don’t have jobs being created—at a replacement level for those we have lost. We don’t have anything Obama said. He lied about -- (CROSSTALK) LIMBAUGH: This is important stuff. WALLACE: No, I’m not disagreeing with you.

However, Wallace did continue by pressing Limbaugh on Trump’s inability or failure to pass any of his programs yet. That's when Limbaugh played the race card.

WALLACE: I’m just saying, at least he passed his program, and President Trump hasn’t passed any of his programs yet.

↓ Story continues below ↓ LIMBAUGH: Well, of—it makes my point. Here you have, I tiptoe again. (CROSSTALK) WALLACE: You’re not very good at tiptoeing. LIMBAUGH: Well, it is television. It’s Fox News. I have deep respect. But, no, seriously. You have the first African-American president. You have everybody falling all over themselves to acknowledge that, to reward that. Obama was going to get everything he wanted in the first year because if anybody opposed it, they were going to be accused of being racist, or bigot, or who knows what.

Wallace did not challenge that, either. Nor did he mention that Trump is quite unpopular, especially as compared to Obama at this point in his presidency.

There’s no denying Trump has had a rocky first month in office. And he seems to be darned unhappy in his job. If you ask me, his ridiculously early campaign rally yesterday was an attempt to boost his own spirits as much as any of his supporters’.

And Fox News Sunday did its part with a “Feel Better Soon” card.

Watch it above, from the February 19, 2017 Fox News Sunday.

Originally published at Newshounds.us