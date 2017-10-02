Michael Flynn Is Ollie North: Broke Law Talking To Russians

What is it about Republicans that they just can't help themselves becoming traitors to the United States Government when it comes to foreign policy?

In 1980, Ronald Reagan forced Iranian hostages to stay in captivity several extra MONTHS to ensure his election as President.

Ollie North illegally sold Israeli weapons to Iran and funnelled the profits to the Contras in Nicaragua, all in direct violation of a law that said very specifically "DO NOT DO THAT."

And don't get me started about the George W. Bush administration and torture and war profiteering and lying about WMD's.

Are we supposed to be surprised that Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Flynn talked to the Russians about removing sanctions (which are supposed to punish them for interfering with our election on behalf of Trump) BEFORE he took office, in direct violation of statutes that say NO MIKE FLYNN you can't make foreign policy from your cellphone just because the Russians helped your boss win an election.

That's a power grab from the sitting President of the United States, and it's TREASON.

Except they did. And of course, he's LYING about it. Wapo:

Flynn on Wednesday denied that he had discussed sanctions with Kislyak. Asked in an interview whether he had ever done so, he twice said, “No.” On Thursday, Flynn, through his spokesman, backed away from the denial. The spokesman said Flynn “indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

The "I have no recollection" dodge. Used by Republican traitors since at least Nixon. It was a specialty during the Alberto Gonzales torture/traitor hearings, where Gonzales said it 72 times.

But back to Flynn and his particular treason:

Officials said this week that the FBI is continuing to examine Flynn’s communications with Kislyak. Several officials emphasized that while sanctions were discussed, they did not see evidence that Flynn had an intent to convey an explicit promise to take action after the inauguration.

Flynn's contacts with the ambassador attracted attention within the Obama administration because of the timing. U.S. intelligence agencies were then concluding that Russia had waged a cyber campaign designed in part to help elect Trump; his senior adviser on national security matters was discussing the potential consequences for Moscow, officials said.

I can't imagine Vladimir Putin expecting a return on his investment THAT quickly, can you?

UPDATE:

MSNBC reports WH has confirmed Flynn did speak to Russian ambassador re sanctions. That means Flynn lied to Pence & admin misled public. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff, the senior Dem on the House intel committee, just called for Flynn's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/4ih5RToFh9 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 10, 2017