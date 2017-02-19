NYC Activists Hold Mock-Funeral For The American Presidency

As one chronicler explains it:

In memoriam of the American Presidency, a New Orleans-style funeral march to mourn the death of democracy and so much that is essential. Through music and action we celebrate our power and humanity. We demand the return of the presidency and governance to humane values — civil rights, sensible gun laws, decency, public education, environmental and financial regulations, reproductive rights, tolerance, and truth itself.

This creative protest was organized by Rise and Resist NYC (Facebook) and Gays Against Guns NYC.

They even sang not-safe-for-work songs, including this one:

Here are the lyrics:

Somewhere over the rainbow,

Love trumps hate.

Black lives matter to all

And Muslims can immigrate.

Somewhere over the rainbow,

We rejoice. Women get equal pay

And make their own goddamn choice!

Somewhere there is no Cheeto Czar,

And all the fascist f*cks

Are far behind me!

There's health care

when you have an ache,

And Christians have to

Bake gay cake—

With hot pink icing!

Oh, somewhere over the rainbow,

Kellyanne,

Steve, and Don are in prison

Preferably in Iran…

But facts are not alternative:

Let's bring the rainbow here

And fight to live!