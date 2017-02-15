Rand Paul Admits It: Party Loyalty Trumps Patriotism

In case you thought there were patriotic Republicans left, let me introduce you to Senator Rand Paul, who admitted in an interview that party matters more than country.

You see, in Rand Paul's world, investigating Michael Flynn's interactions with Russian officials while a civilian and with an eye to undermining the current U.S. president is "excessive."

Speaking to Brian Kilmeade on the radio, Rand explained that investigating Flynn is just a bridge too far. "I think that might be excessive. It looks like the President has handled the situation, and unless there's some kind of other evidence of malfeasance, this sounds like something that was internal White House politics and it looks like the President's handled it," he explained.

And you see, the reason it's excessive is because it gets in the way of their tax cuts, plans to take healthcare away from millions of Americans, and opportunities to gut Medicare and Medicaid.

"I just don't think it's useful to be doing investigation after investigation, particularly of your own party. We'll never even get started with doing the things we need to do, like repealing Obamacare, if we're spending our whole time having Republicans investigate Republicans. I think it makes no sense," he insisted.

What makes no sense here is putting your billionaires ahead of your country, Rand Paul. What makes no sense here is putting your party ahead of your country, Rand Paul. What makes no sense is that we have a serious crisis here and you're obsessing on gutting our social safety net, Rand Paul.

What a craven, evil man.

