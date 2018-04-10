Rand Paul Admits He Liked Special Counsels When They Investigated Democrats

Senator Rand Paul, who turned from being a Trump critic into a supporter, has suddenly changed his mind about special counsels.

As long as the Clintons are being investigated, no matter how specious the claims are, Republicans always put all options on the table and use them to the fullest.

But since a Republican is in the legitimate cross-hairs of Mueller's investigation, the senator has had a change of heart. He knows that this type of scandal could bring down the Republican Party completely.

And of all the people to confront him with his ,hypocrisy it turns out to be Bill Hemmer from Fox News.

Paul said, “We never should have had Mueller in the first place because we’ve given too much power to a prosecutor who’s no longer looking at Russia, he’s looking at some kind of personal dealings with the president’s lawyer.”

Hemmer jumped on him and asked, "How did you feel about Ken Starr in the 90s?"

Rand replied, "You know, I may or may not have been as consistent back then, to tell you the truth," Paul said. “But I’ve come to believe that now these special prosecutors have too much power.”

If the shoe were on the other foot, I imagine Paul would be saying that if a crime is uncovered during any investigation, even if it's not in their purview, it should be passed on and prosecuted by the right people which is what has happened to Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

And all this concern over leaks was never an issue during Ken Starr's reign.