Trump Thinks He Now Has 'Political Capital' To Spend

[Above: Donald Trump's promise on healthcare, October, 2016]

According to Axios’ morning email thingie, Prznint Stupid got the idea from his royal court eunuch Lindsey Graham that he has political capital to spend in the wake of the Bill Barr’s letter (enigmatic emboldening and use of bullets is theirs):Over the weekend, Graham socialized with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, and played golf with the president on Sunday. Graham said he told Trump several times after the Barr letter was released:

“You’re stronger today than any time since you’ve been elected. It legitimizes your election in the eyes of those who doubted.”

than any time since you’ve been elected. It legitimizes your election in the eyes of those who doubted.” “This is sort of the first day of a new presidency. What are you going to do with it? How do you use this capital?”

And we have our answer!The Affordable Care Act is under attack from the 4th Reich again, as CNN explains:

“The Trump administration on Monday said the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down, in a dramatic reversal. In a filing with a federal appeals court, the Justice Department said it agreed with the ruling of a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Obama-era health care law. In a letter Monday night, the administration said “it is not urging that any portion of the district court’s judgment be reversed.” “The Department of Justice has determined that the district court’s comprehensive opinion came to the correct conclusion and will support it on appeal,” said Kerri Kupec, spokesperson for the Justice Department.”

For those of us with memories of the recent election, Trump in particular campaigned for Republicans that they were protecting the law. So you know, another day.

The ruling by federal District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas was thought to be politically motivated and was likely to be overturned on appeal.

And some more news on how Comrade Stupid is spending political capital! Hair Füror wants to cut off as much federal aid to Puerto Rico as possible:

“After initially vowing to reject the food stamp funding, President Trump has agreed to the emergency request to help SenateRepublicans pass a broader disaster relief package, which may be taken up for a vote this week.

↓ Story continues below ↓ “But at an Oval Office meeting on Feb. 22, Trump asked top advisers for ways to limit federal support from going to Puerto Rico, believing it is taking money that should be going to the mainland, according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the presidents’ private remarks…“Trump has also privately signaled he will not approve any additional help for Puerto Rico beyond the food stamp money, setting up a congressional showdown with Democrats who have pushed for more expansive help for the island. “A senior administration official with direct knowledge of the meeting described Trump’s stance: “He doesn’t want another single dollar going to the island.”

It’s not like they are Americans or anything, right?

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

[ed. note: and then there's this:]

Trump Goes To Court For The Right To Block Twitter Users https://t.co/olP73185Ar pic.twitter.com/ueAivOsxho — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) March 26, 2019

2020 DEMS: Let's talk about climate policy, cutting child poverty, the best way to design a Medicare-for-all system



REPUBLICANS: Screw it, let's just investigate them for treasonous things pic.twitter.com/vy4Lc8pZhc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2019