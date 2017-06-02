Sean Spicer: Trump Protests Not Organic Uprisings, But Paid Astroturfers

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is claiming that all the recent protests against Trump are "not organic uprisings like the Tea Party, but are being paid to be an "AstroTurf type movement."

Spicer has no proof of this of course, but it sounds good to the rubes.

Astroturfing is, "a fake grassroots movement: it purports to be a spontaneous uprising of concerned citizens, but in reality it is founded and funded by elite interests."

Spicer joined Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade and was asked questions on several topics that included the SNL skit, the judge who put a hold on Trump's travel ban and protesters in general.

Spicer was upset that Judge Robart didn't recognize Trump's 'broad powers' to keep us safe and criticized the judge's ruling and said, "It's somewhat sad to see a judge go rogue like this."

Apparently Spicer doesn't understand the role the judiciary branch plays in this country. Does anyone have a copy of the Constitution to lend him?

Spicer is also upset that the country isn't 'applauding' Trump's ban "to make a renewed focus on keeping this country safe."

Kilmeade then asked, "Do you sense instead of being an organic disruption, do you sense there is an organized push back and people are being paid to protest?"

Spicer replied, "Oh, absolutely. Protesting has become a profession now. They have every right to do that -- don't get me wrong."

He continued, "I think we need to call it what it is. It's not these organic uprisings that we've seen over the last several decades. The tea party was a very organic movement. This has become a paid astroturf type movement."

This is poppycock. Pure asshattery.

More than three million women came out to protest for women's rights and against Trump last month. That would have cost a lot of cash.

And let's all remember, Sean, that the Tea Party was definitely astroturfed by Americans for Prosperity and FreedomWorks, which was brought to you by the Koch Brothers and the Coors Family.

There is undeniable evidence about their involvement to create a phony populist movement. You may remember CNBC's Rick Santelli's rebel yell that started the Chicago Tea Party?

Here's more proof.

Update: Karoli adds that she hasn't received a payment for her participation in the largest march to hit the Los Angeles city streets in over a decade.