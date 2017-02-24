Translation By Sean Spicer's Translation Services And Sushi Bar

Okay, today Donald Trump said that his administration’s enforcement of its deportation policy is “a military operation.”

That’s not good.

So, Spicer had to jump up and talk real loud hoping that people would forget what Trump said.

Didn’t work with squat.

Spicer tried again.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that President Donald Trump was using the word “military” as an “adjective” to describe deportations carried out under his administration. “The President was using that as an adjective. It’s happening with precision and in a manner in which it’s being done very, very clearly,” Spicer told reporters at his press briefing. He claimed Trump meant to describe how deportations are being carried out “in a very streamlined and efficient manner.”

I dunno. From what I’ve seen, the military leaves a path of destruction wherever it goes, which is what they are trained to do.

I think synonyms for using “military” as an adjective would be cluster****. Or FUBAR.

Look, here’s the deal. Donald Trump cannot wait to see tanks rolling through San Antonio, Texas.

And then today Jeff Sessions overruled a ruling by Sally Yates that the Feds would not use private prisons.

Why do I think they are aiming toward detention centers?

No one is safe during a CPAP convention.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com.