Trump Congratulates Stephen Miller For 'Great Job' After Sunday Show Meltdown

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Congratulates Stephen Miller For 'Great Job' After Sunday Show Meltdown

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that his top adviser, Stephen Miller, had done a "great job" representing him on Sunday shows even though the interviews were widely panned.

In interviews on CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, Miller repeated the same talking points about the president's travel ban, asserting that the judiciary was not the "supreme" branch of government for deciding on the constitutionality of laws.

The aide also defended Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's clothing line and said that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's statements were always "100 percent correct".

Viewers took to Twitter to blast Miller's appearance as scripted and robotic. Many accused him of reading his answers off of a teleprompter.

Unfazed by the criticism, Trump expressed glowing approval of Miller's performance.

This would be called #AlternateFacts. But that shouldn't surprise you from this administration.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV