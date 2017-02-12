Trump Congratulates Stephen Miller For 'Great Job' After Sunday Show Meltdown

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that his top adviser, Stephen Miller, had done a "great job" representing him on Sunday shows even though the interviews were widely panned.

In interviews on CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, Miller repeated the same talking points about the president's travel ban, asserting that the judiciary was not the "supreme" branch of government for deciding on the constitutionality of laws.

The aide also defended Kellyanne Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump's clothing line and said that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's statements were always "100 percent correct".

Viewers took to Twitter to blast Miller's appearance as scripted and robotic. Many accused him of reading his answers off of a teleprompter.

Unfazed by the criticism, Trump expressed glowing approval of Miller's performance.

Congratulations Stephen Miller- on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

This would be called #AlternateFacts. But that shouldn't surprise you from this administration.