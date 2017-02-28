Trump's 'He's Totally (Not) Gonna Pivot' Speech Open Thread

By Frances Langum
It's like the finale of Celebrity Apprentice, with extra pivot! No, he's not going to pivot.

Just remember that like the Republican Congress, on-air TV pundits make enough that they too are holding out and enduring every insanity for that Trump tax cut.

And it's not a State of the Union because he hasn't been president for a year, and 50% of the Senate wonders privately if he'll make it a full term.

There are bingo cards at McClean's if you need a distraction.

Sad!

Open thread below.


Comments

