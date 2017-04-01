BREAKING: Reince Priebus Leaves White House

From the Editors:

BREAKING: REINCE PRIEBUS, SCOTT WALKER, LEAVE POLITICS FOR BROADWAY

The two Wisconsinites to produce romantic musical based on life of Andrew Johnson

Broadway rocked the political world this morning as it was announced that the 2017-18 season would have two new producers: Reince Priebus and Scott Walker. The two Republicans announced that they were leaving their respective offices effective immediately, anticipating the world premiere of their Broadway-bound new musical, “Johnson!!! (No, The Other One)”

"While it’s bittersweet to leave political life,” said Reince Priebus, “I’m just thrilled to work with Scott again. When he told me that he had the backing to present the real Andrew Johnson to the world in the form of a Broadway musical, I knew this was the opportunity to branch out that I had been praying night and day to realize.”

“Johnson was president right after the loss of our greatest Republican president, Abraham Lincoln,” added Scott Walker, who left the Wisconsin governorship for the lights of the Great White Way. "One of our main objectives with ‘JOHNSON!!! (No, The Other One)’ is to bring history alive in the form of a landmark American musical. Andrew Johnson did so much to restore the nation to exactly what it was before the Civil War, we felt it was a natural fit for us and for our show’s completely anonymous backers.”

Featuring glorious new staging inspired by the films of Dinesh D’Souza, ‘JOHNSON!!! (No, The Other One)’ also has several original songs written by the Republican duo. Sure to be sing-along favorites by season’s end, the new songs include:

“Forty Acres and a Mule (is a Government handout)”

“Slavery is Over, but You’ve Still Got a ‘Right to Work’”

and of course, the stirring love theme, “You’re My Southern Strategy.”

With its heart on its patriotic sleeve and sequins in its soul, ‘JOHNSON!!! (No, The Other One)’ is an irresistible ode to the almost unimpeachable man who helped the South rise again, and an unforgettable project from two theatrical men whose careers have frequently made unexpected turns.

Auditions will be held this summer at CPAC. Previews begin September 3 and ticket sales will be announced exclusively at RT.com.