CNN Troll Jeffrey Lord Wants Schiff Investigated For 'Collusion' With Nancy Pelosi

I didn't think it was possible, but CNN's top Trump surrogate can't even come up with any rational defenses for Chairman Nunes' bizarre actions of the past week. Instead, he's accusing Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff of colluding on their talking points because the two are on the same page in the arguments against the handling of the House Intelligence investigations.

if that were the case, there would have already been an investigation into every one of Trump's TV personas since they repeat the same talking points, lock stock and barrel almost every appearance.

Lord has made his mark by trying to rewrite the history of racial politics in America, demanding the Democratic Party should apologize for racism in America, in order to defend the racist actions spewed by Trump and his supporters during the election season. But this time he veered off into something far murkier than the Twilight Zone and darker than the Black Mirror.

The AC360 panel was discussing the trouble Nunes has caused when Anderson Cooper turned to Lord and asked, "When Congressman Schiff points out that Sean Spicer said he wants Sally Yates to testify, Spicer said that from the White House podium, don't Democrats have Chairman Nunes kind of backed into a corner on that one?"

Lord in his sociopathic, unemotional voice replied, "I don't know that they have him backed into a corner."

Then he launched into a dim-witted argument against Rep, Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, because she's the minority leader of the Democrats to try and defend Rep. Nunes and his possible collusion with the White House.

"[Pelosi] is the leader of the political party that's in the minority, that's in this case Nancy Pelosi — is Adam Schiff colluding with Nancy Pelosi, they're putting out statements on the same day on the same subject."

"If you want to go down this road - then we need to go down the road and, you know, in full" Lord said.

Cooper replied, "But Jeffrey, that committee is not investigating Nancy Pelosi, they are investigating people who were associated with the Trump campaign."

"Maybe they should?"

Lord spoke some gibberish about Pelosi and Russia and then said, "I'm just saying, Anderson -- if we're going to go down that road, you got to be playing fair play here with each side."

Bothsiderism!!

Cooper replied again, "Again, Nancy Pelosi is not the one being investigated, the White House is."

Nancy Pelosi is the leader of the House Democrats. Of course she's going to be talking to Rep. Schiff on a daily, if not hourly, basis. Someone should remind Jeffrey Lord that Pelosi and Schiff are also Americans. Neither are Russian oligarchs or autocrats.

CNN, WTF are you doing putting idiot trolls like Jeffrey Lord on to defend Trump with childish, frivolous, inappropriate, irresponsible, ludicrous, nonsensical, pointless, preposterous, irrational, asinine and brainless word salad exchanges?

Yes, Trump is being investigated for possibly colluding with a foreign power to undermine America's election process, but Lord wants to investigate the normal Democratic party talking points in order to balance the scales of justice.

Even for Lord this is a witless argument.