Morning Mika Asks The Right Question On Breitbart, But...

At the beginning of this clip I was clapping. "Finally!" Someone (Mika Brezinski) is asking the question I've been asking for weeks!

BREZINSKI: Is Breitbart the reason that we now talked for two weeks about President Trump's claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower? When President Trump exploded in the tweet storm two weeks ago, most wondered where he got that notion from. Many point to an article Breitbart posted a couple days before -- the tweets that made a similar charge. What exactly is the relationship between the Trump White House and the publication that Steve Bannon, himself, calls the platform for the alt right?

Finally! The news media is going to ask.

Does Breitbart.com have Trump's ear, and as a result operational control of White House policy?

Can Steve Bannon stop Breitbart.com remotely, and steer them from pushing Trump too far into nutsville conspiracy land?

Or will Breitbart change tone in order to keep Trump from appearing completely mental, while still beaming proverbial right wing waves into his brain?

All these answers and more, coming up on Morning Joe!

Oops. It was not to be.

Instead, Mika turns the show over to Stephanie Gosk, who proceeds to air her "behind the scenes at Breitbart" report. She interviews editor Alex Marlow and pounds him with such hard hitting questions and gets answers!!!

MSNBC: Do you think you have been unfairly demonized? BREITBART: No doubt. MSNBC: [Was calling your site 'Trumpbart'] a fair criticism during the election? BREITBART: Absolutely unfair. MSNBC: What is your mission? BREITBART: First of all, just to be a great news site. Covering hard hitting, fast paced, accurate, always accurate information. Now, where we differ is that we are admittedly right of center. We are a populist, nationalist, grass roots conservative website.

It's a ten-minute infomercial for Breitbart.com.

And a Morning Joe FAIL. Again.

Why does Breitbart get protected in this manner? What the hell, MSNBC?