At The White House, The Bomb-Throwing Wing Gets A New Recruit

The Washington Post's Robert Costa is describing the new hire at the White House as an enemy of Paul Ryan:

When House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s redbrick Georgian revival in Janesville, Wis., was surrounded last July by women whose children were murdered by undocumented immigrants, conservative writer Julia Hahn published a scathing report and a blurry snapshot of Ryan’s departing SUV. The headline: “Paul Ryan flees grieving moms trying to show him photos of their children killed by his open borders agenda.” Three months later, Hahn wrote a 2,800-word story alleging that Ryan was the ringmaster for a “months-long campaign to elect Hillary Clinton,” just one of a torrent of posts over the past year that cast Ryan as a “globalist” who is cozy with corporations and an enemy of Trump-style populism. And now Hahn, 25, is expected to join the White House staff, serving as an aide to strategist Stephen K. Bannon....

There's no question that Hahn has tried to turn Breitbart's readers against Ryan, as Politico has also noted. But it should also be pointed out that Hahn published this less than a week after Election Day:

Michael Savage Warns Donald Trump: ‘Rinse’ Reince; He’s ‘Everything the Voters Rejected’ President-elect Donald Trump should not select Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his Chief of Staff, says Michael Savage, the national talk radio host.... Priebus is “the enemy within,” Savage warns. “He’s the RNC! Everything the voters rejected,” Savage tells Breitbart News. “He will steer Trump away from every policy we sent him to D.C. to change. He is the enemy within. He is [Paul] Ryan, [Mitch] McConnell, and the Old Guard. They do not want change. ‘Out with the old, in with the new.'” A close Ryan ally, Priebus was responsible for the GOP “autopsy” following the Romney-Ryan loss of 2012. One of its conclusions held that, to win elections, Republicans must embrace an immigration agenda that would import future voters who tend to overwhelmingly support Democrat policies. The Priebus manifesto argued against opposing amnesty and appealing to the Republican electorate’s “core constituency.”

Welcome to the White House, Julia. Have you been introduced to Chief of Staff Priebus?

In addition to attacking Priebus and writing many negative stories about Ryan, Hahn has been a one-woman PR firm for Jeff Sessions. (Sample story: "Tom Cotton Steps Up to Defend Populist Sen. Jeff Sessions Against Politically-Motivated Attacks of Corporatist Cory Booker.") Oh, and during the campaign, curiously, she had many nice things to say about Jill Stein, publishing, among other stories, "Jill Stein Agrees with Trump: Hillary Clinton Presidency Means Nuclear War, a ‘Mushroom Cloud Waiting to Happen’" on November 7, "As Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Falters, Progressive Presidential Nominee Jill Stein Has Opening to Rise" on October 31, and "Jill Stein’s Green Party: FBI Dropped Hillary Clinton Investigation for Half-a-Million Dollars" on October 26. (I wonder if she got paid in rubles for those.)

Never a dull moment in Trump World. Reince, watch your back.

