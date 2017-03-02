Rand Paul's Treasure Hunt For HOUSE GOP's Health Care Bill

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Rand Paul's Treasure Hunt For HOUSE GOP's Health Care Bill

Sen. Rand Paul went on a wild goose chase in the Capital building, trying to find the HOUSE Republicans bill on their Obamacare replacement.

As Paul began, reporters slowly caught on and joined the Senator from Kentucky.

“We want to see the bill. We have many objections,” Paul said outside of the room.

“We're here asking for a written copy of this because this should be an open and transparent process.”

He held an impromptu presser and said, “We want to see the bill. We have many objections,” Paul said outside of the room. “We're here asking for a written copy of this because this should be an open and transparent process.”

Sen. Paul hates many provisions in Obamacare as well as what he's being told are in the new Republican House plan.

Rep. Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the committee, was there with him and said, "Maybe the Russian ambassador is down there and he can tell us what is in the bill."

This bill must be awful if they are all cowering in fear over Sen. Paul's quest.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV