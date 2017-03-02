Rand Paul's Treasure Hunt For HOUSE GOP's Health Care Bill

Sen. Rand Paul went on a wild goose chase in the Capital building, trying to find the HOUSE Republicans bill on their Obamacare replacement.

As Paul began, reporters slowly caught on and joined the Senator from Kentucky.

I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017

“We want to see the bill. We have many objections,” Paul said outside of the room.

I am heading to the secure location where they are keeping the House obamacare bill. I will demand a copy for the American people. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017

“We're here asking for a written copy of this because this should be an open and transparent process.”

Sen Paul trying to enter room with ACA bill. Being denied entry pic.twitter.com/Vwg6vtZelc — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) March 2, 2017

Sen. Paul hates many provisions in Obamacare as well as what he's being told are in the new Republican House plan.

Rep. Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the committee, was there with him and said, "Maybe the Russian ambassador is down there and he can tell us what is in the bill."

This bill must be awful if they are all cowering in fear over Sen. Paul's quest.