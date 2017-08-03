Samantha Bee Rips Trump's Speech And The Pundits Who Applauded Him

Samantha Bee shredded Trump's speech, and then moved on to the pundits who applauded him, calling their praises "the warmest shower he's ever had outside of Moscow."

Ooooh, shot.

Chaser: "If pundits set the bar for President Trump any lower, even Jeff Sessions won't be able to walk under it without bumping his head!"

And she was off to the races, taking aim at his Saturday rage tweets accusing President Obama of having his phones tapped.

"A white guy shoots himself in the dick, tries to pin it on a black guy. when has that ever happened?," she wondered.

She didn't limit herself to Trump, either. She turned on MSNBC, too.

"Maybe cable news should hire more black women," she said. "Except not you, MSNBC, we know you'd sweep her out of the way to make room for whichever Roger Ailes harassment survivor pops out of your underground railroad next week."

Ouch. This follows on the rumors that MSNBC is in talks with Gretchen Carlson, having already hired Greta Van Susteren and NBC's unceremonious dump of Tamron Hall for Megyn Kelly.

After slamming Trump, the pundits, MSNBC and more, she admitted creeping totalitarianism has a way of wrecking every good thing, even comedy shows.

"One super fun feature of creeping totalitarianism is the way politics seeps into every corner of private life and ruins the things you used to enjoy. like weekends, remember those? Also, romance. Book club, church, school, even your favorite comedy shows," she mused.

Well, maybe not my favorite comedy shows. I still really enjoy Sam Bee. And I especially enjoy her relentless, dogged pursuit of the fatuous politicians and pundits alike.