Schumer Says Devin Nunes Has To Go, Ryan Must Act Now

Senator Chuck Schumer went to the Senate floor and said what most have been thinking: Devin Nunes is a partisan for Trump and cannot be trusted to run an impartial investigation. Therefore, he must be removed as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

"This is a matter of such gravity we need to get it right," Schumer declared.

After reviewing Nunes' role during the transition when he went out to tamp down stories on links between the Trump campaign and Russia, Schumer jumped to last week, when Nunes briefed Trump on information he claims he received from a "source" but which now appears to have come from inside the White House.

He continued, "Chairman Nunes is falling down on the job and seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth."

After making the case for why you can't have partial people claiming to run an impartial investigation, Schumer wrapped it up in a bow, saying, "Mr. President, if Speaker Ryan wants the House to have a credible investigation, he needs to replace Chairman Nunes."

Except we are not at all certain that Paul Ryan wants a credible investigation, are we?

Wrapping it all up, Schumer concluded, "Chairman Nunes seems to be more of a partisan for the president He has not been cooperating like someone who is interested in getting to the unvarnished truth, but of someone who is interested in protecting the president and his party, and that doesn't work when the goal of the committee is to investigate Russia and its connection to the president and his campaign."

"Without further ado, Speaker Ryan should replace Chairman Nunes."