Pelosi Tells Paul Ryan: Get Rid Of Devin Nunes

Stephanie Ruhle interrupted her show this morning to point out that Nancy Pelosi had sent this letter to Paul Ryan:

Malcolm Nance replied to the news, commenting that the Nunes memo (which ever version Nunes finally settles upon to satisfy, let's face it, Sean Hannity's producers, clearly compromises US National Security.

PS. Several commenters are saying this morning that Nunes is either a stooge for Trump or perhaps a stooge for Putin, but maybe he's just a stooge for Fox News and that is the same thing and both of the others. Which goes to show you, we don't have a free press anymore. We have a for-profit press, and one very large wing of that is the propaganda arm of

Trump

Putin

Republicans.

And you can't tell those apart anymore.

PS Fox is running against Nancy Pelosi for 2018, hard. It's a very old playbook.