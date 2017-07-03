Spicer: Trump Wants Investigation Of His Tweets But Hasn't Talked To FBI?

When asked if the White House had proof that President Obama wiretapped his phones, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "it's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever."

Really? Then why should Congress spend millions of dollars investigating a Mark Levin rant that was transcribed by Breitbart?

Spicer gave laughable answers throughout the day when questioned by the press over Trump's allegations that former president Obama wiretapped his phones.

Jonathan Karl asked, "...has the White House come up with any evidence whatsoever to prove that allegation?"

Spicer said the WH wouldn't comment any further and then Karl asked, "Can't the president just ask the FBI director? Has he asked him?"

It would make sense that if Trump had actual intelligence that Obama wiretapped his phones, he'd want to discuss it with James Comey, who would know if a FISA warrant was granted, but Spicer replied, "No, the president has not."

When Karl asked if he believed Obama tapped Trump's phones, he said it wasn't his place to comment on that an continued to explain that since Congress is there, why not let them investigate.

Later in the presser, CNN's Jim Acosta continued to press Spicer about the false allegations Trump leveled on Obama and asked, "...where's the proof that president Obama bugged president Trump?"

Spicer stumbled around and finally said, "No, it's not a question of new proof or less proof, the answer is the same, which is I think that there's a concern about what happened in the 2016 election."

A concern isn't justification for Congressional investigations.

MSNBC's Hallie Jackson followed up by asking if Trump already has the information to convict Obama, "why would the president want congress to investigate for information he already has?"

Spicer kept staying it was a separation of powers issue.

Yeah, more nonsense.

One suspects Trump would rather the full "investigation" was conducted by those guys in Hawaii he "hired" to find the "real" birth certificate. He'd be assured of the outcome if he was paying the investigators himself,