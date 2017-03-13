'The View' Is Unanimous On Conway's 'Microwave' Comments

The hosts of the View are rarely unanimous about the political issue of the day. The show is designed for controversy, with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on the Left, Jedediah Bila on the Right, and the other hosts falling on either side for "balance."

But this morning they are unanimous: Kellyanne Conway's comments about surveillance via microwave oven are a bridge too far.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: “She wants you to watch what you say when you’re microwaving your popcorn."

JOY BEHAR: "I think my dishwasher called me a bitch yesterday!"

The others took to discussing the issue seriously:

SUNNY HOSTIN: "As a prosecutor, I certainly know about wiretapping and I trained with the FBI but we didn’t learn about microwaves on our warrants.”

SARA HAINES: "When you say those words it’s forcing the hand of the government to investigate. So, the more they keep doubling down the more they’re wasting time.”

JEDEDIAH BILA: "There are people who have legitimate [NSA] privacy concerns, don't bring that issue into this one. When someone asks a direct question about an investigation, you (Kellyanne Conway) need to have an answer if you work for the administration."

PS Trump blames the media for not being "nice" to Kellyanne? Really.

It is amazing how rude much of the media is to my very hard working representatives. Be nice, you will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017

And again, everyone is ignoring the real issue here. Trump the so-called president is reading Breitbart, listening to his Breitbart senior adviser, and allowing that right wing lie fest to determine his policy directives which he then tweets without consequences.

Why is Breitbart.com allowed to control our government and its policies? And why won't the media bring that up?