Watch Out Kellyanne! Your Microwave Is Taking Your Picture!

By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

Kellyanne Conway did what George W. Bush could never do.

He left the Morning Joe crew speechless. (And yes of course Joe Scarborough was absent because he must have plausible deniability over this train wreck he helped and may still be helping.)

Kellyanne Conway, in an interview with USAToday, never responded to the question everyone is asking today. Does Trump really think Obama spied on him at Trump Tower?

A better question, and one cable news will NEVER ask, is, Why is Breitbart directing policy at the White House?

What Kellyanne "can say" -- and that is her frequent trip around Trump's nutsville straight to what she wants to talk about -- is that she read an article that your microwave can have a camera in it.

Needless to say Twitter his having a field day with this, and I'm not including the scores of "tinfoil hat" references...



