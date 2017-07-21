Was Kellyanne Conway Taking A Call About Spicer Quitting While On The Air?

By John Amato
7 hours ago by John Amato
up

As the Fox and Friends crew came back from a commercial ready to introduce their favorite guest, Kellyanne Conway weirdly stayed on the cell phone as they came live, on-air.

This is a big no-no for any broadcast even though the F&F group are such Trump supporters.

They then tried to have fun with her uncouth interruption.

Smiling, Ainsley mimicked the Conway's words and said, "I'm on right now."

Guest host Morris then opened up his phone and said he had to take a call from his mom.

Doocy asked if she was "talking to the president?"

Conway replied, "I'll never say."

Going on TV, we're always told to turn off your cell phone.

This was such a breach of decorum for live TV, I wonder if Conway was being tipped off about Spicer's resignation?

Makes sense, no?


