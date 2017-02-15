Mika Bans Kellyanne Conway From Morning Joe

Mika Brzezinski has done this before. She refused to cover Ann Coulter because that particular liar was a bridge too far:

Watch MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski refuse to cover Ann Coulter's reaction to Trump's speech https://t.co/tPtPcqUhvh pic.twitter.com/22373X7pPm — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 1, 2016

And now she's drawn the line with Kellyanne Conway.

“I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show; I won’t do it. ...I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. That is — every time I’ve ever seen her on television something is askew, off or incorrect."

What? She tries to book herself? That's a view of some serious behind the scenes power. But we know that about Kellyanne. She is, according to Carl Bernstein, the number one "unnamed anonymous White House source" that beltway journos can go to for an off-the-record quote. She rubs your back, you rub hers, quid pro quo. It makes the CNN panel very nervous when he blurted that truth out in January:

Joe Scarborough, who is off-set today like he is whenever Mika stands up to power (that's a chicken and egg question for another day) makes excuses for Republicans because of course he does.Conway may not have been knowingly telling un-truths, but just said stuff “to prove her relevance.”

"I don’t even think she’s saying something she knows to be untrue. She’s just saying things just to get in front of the TV to prove her relevance because behind the scenes she’s not in these meetings and any reporter can ask anybody in that White House and they will say the same thing. She’s not in these meetings. So why does the president allow her to keep going out and spreading false information?"

Because she's the office chick, Joe. She's there to put a pretty face on whatever Trump wants her to.

You know that, Joe Scarborough, and that's why you're off-set today.

Mika knows it too, and she's having none of it:

“Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, as long as I’m on it. It’s not happening here.”