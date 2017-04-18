Best Town Hall Audience Comeback Ever?

Republican Representative Doug LaMalfa had a rowdy town hall typical these days for Republicans supporting Donald Trump and any plan that takes away health insurance from 24 million people.

But...Doug LaMalfa had a powerpoint presentation on how bad the Affordable Care Act is.

That oughtta calm 'em down, Doug!

He also brought a lovely lecturing attitude. "Do you yell at church?" he asked.

His constituents had the best comeback ever: "Do you lie in church?" they yelled.

One constituent, a sixteen-year-old, said his high school meeting with the congressman was much more respectful than this town hall full of adults.

Of course, high school students don't usually have personal experience with the panic of losing health insurance while living with a pre-existing condition. And the adults at the town hall were not afraid of being put in detention for telling their powerpoint-wielding douchebag representative to represent them, rather than Donald Trump and Paul Ryan.

One constituent, Denise Culley, said she had ever attended a town hall before. “He really didn’t care what everyone thought. He had a closed mind,” she said.